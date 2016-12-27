Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
President, PM Narendra Modi congratulated DRDO on successful test firing of Agni V
Tuesday, December 27, 2016
New Delhi: President Pranab Mukherjee congratulated DRDO on the successful test-firing of India’s indigenous Agni-V. 

In a message to Dr. S. Christopher, Secretary, Department of Defence Research & Development & Director General, DRDO, the President has said, " I extend hearty congratulations to all those associated with the successful test-firing of India’s indigenous Agni-V. 

I am happy to know that a number of new technologies have been incorporated in this version. Today's test demonstrates our advanced capabilities.

        Kindly convey my felicitations to the members of your team of scientists, engineers, and all others involved in this effort. Our nation is grateful for their hard work and proud of their accomplishment”.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated DRDO and its scientists on the successful test firing of Agni V. 
“Successful test firing of Agni V makes every Indian very proud. It will add tremendous strength to our strategic defence. The successful test firing of Agni V is the result of the hardwork of DRDO and its scientists. I congratulate them “, the Prime Minister said.
