President Pranab Mukherjee to inaugurate Prabasi Odia Conclave 2017 on January 6, Odisha CM to grace the occasion

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, New Delhi: Odisha Forum will host the Prabasi Odia Conclave 2017 from January 6th to 8th 2017 in Delhi. Odisha Forum, a leading think tank based in the national capital, is working for the cause and development of Odisha.

The three-day event will be inaugurated by H.E. President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Pattnaik and Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas (Independent Charge), Dharmendra Pradhan. Among other dignitaries, State Industry Minister, Debi Prasad Mishra and State Tourism Minister, Ashok Panda will grace the occasion.

The achievers of different areas of expertise will be honoured with the Prabasi Odia Samman 2017 on January 6 at Hotel Ashok. The night will be concluded with the cultural program by ICCR.

Three significant seminars will be conducted on the topics of Odisha’s development issues. The participative panel discussion will be on future of Odisha, Soft power and Industry, digitalisation and skill development. A special lecture will be delivered by Mr. Devdutt Pattanaik renowned mythologist on “Global,National and Local Mythologies” , Three eminent Odia dancers shall be presenting the Odissi dance of the culturally rich Odisha. The dignitaries will be greeted with traditional Odia cuisine on January 7 at Hotel Ashok.

The event shall come to its end with the visit to Neemrana, Rajasthan which will be platform for innovative ideas for the development of the state.