Odisha court rejected bail application of Bapi Sarkhel

Report by Kahnu Nanda; Jagatsinghpur: The Jagatsinghpur district and session judge Mihir Ranjan Parida rejected bail application of trade union and congress leader Bapi Sarkhel on Monday .





Bapi’s lawyer Devasnana Das accompanied by few local criminal advocates appeared in court on Monday, where Paradeep police became unable to furnish CDs related to the case sought more time submitting update case dairies and objection, public prosecutor too prayed time for further study of the case, responding the arguments held between prosecution and defending lawyers court reserved it order till Monday evening.





Later deliver ordered rejecting Bapi’s bail application citing the reason that following the investigation was under progress more accused persons are being arrested in the case granting bail to the alleged conspirator of the case will appear unreasonable, so the session court rejected the bail petition. It is informative Bapi Sarkhel has been arrested by police and serving judicial custody in connection to Seaways stevedoring company general manager Mahendra Swain murder case occurred at Paradeep two months ago.



