Odisha CM distributed work orders to 11,228 beneficiaries under ABAAS

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday distributed work orders to 11,228 beneficiaries under the Beneficiary-Led Construction programme of the ABAAS, the Odisha Urban Housing Mission, here at a function at the State Secretariat.





The Government has set a target of providing 50,000 houses in 2016-17 and 1 lakh houses in 2017-18 to the economically-backward people.





As many as 23,843 beneficiaries have been selected in 40 urban bodies of 27 districts under the mission in 2016-17. These apart, 11,548 houses have been approved for construction in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela through the Affordable Housing Project.