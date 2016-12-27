Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
Odisha CM distributed work orders to 11,228 beneficiaries under ABAAS
Tuesday, December 27, 2016
Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday distributed work orders to 11,228 beneficiaries under the Beneficiary-Led Construction programme of the ABAAS, the Odisha Urban Housing Mission, here at a function at the State Secretariat.

The Government has set a target of providing 50,000 houses in 2016-17 and 1 lakh houses in 2017-18 to the economically-backward people.

As many as 23,843 beneficiaries have been selected in 40 urban bodies of 27 districts under the mission in 2016-17. These apart, 11,548 houses have been approved for construction in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela through the Affordable Housing Project. 
