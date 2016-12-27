Odisha Court rejected bail plea of industrialist Mahima Mishra, sent to jail

Bhubaneswar: Bail petition of Mahima Mishra and his aide Basant Bal rejected on Seaways GM murder case. Court allows Police to to take the duo on 4-day remand.





Mahima Mishra, Basant Bal sent to jail after being produced in court. Cops seek 5-day remand, Mahima Mishra too files bail petition before court. Hearing ends on both petitions . Earlier Mahima Mishra, Basant Bal produced in Kujang JMFC court amid tight security.





Earlier on Monday, Mishra and OSL Executive Director Basant Bal were sent to Capital hospital for medical examination after which both were sent to Paradip late at night. Mishra and Bal were accused of conspiring the killing of Mahendra Swain, a senior executive of Seaways Shipping Limited, a private stevedore firm at Paradeep on October 26.