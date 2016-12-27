Railway man and Acclaimed Painter Bijay Biswaal Receives Odisha Living Legend Award in Art

Acclaimed artist who impressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Odisha Living Legend Award for Excellence in Art and Dedicated his painting to Biju Patnaik.

Report by Odishadiary Bureau, Bhubaneswar

Prestigious Odisha Living Legend Award was conferred on Bijay Biswaal for his contribution to the field of art and taking Odisha’s name to new heights. He received the award trophy and the Living Legend citation from the Chief Guest Hon’ble Minister of Finance Shri Pradeep Kumar Amat and Guest of Honour legendary linguist Padmshri Shri Debi Prasanna Patnaik.

He shared his journey as a railway employee and how art happened to him. He shared how he learnt the art all by himself. The Live Art by Mr. Biswaal was a great attraction for the audience and awardees.

Work as a ticket examiner at the Nagpur division of Indian railway has not stopped Mr. Biswaal to look beyond the routine of the job. He has been able to see through the work in a creative way and has given a new life to railway art. Through his art he invokes the beauty, innocence and spirituality inherent in the surroundings.

He is currently the best known name in railway art. Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated Mr. Biswaal’s work and passion in his Mann Ki Baat in July 2015. Since then he has received national and global appreciation of his work. Biswaal wants to devote full time to painting after his retirement and Odisha will continue to inspire his paintings in the future as it is in the past and present.

During the award ceremony Mr. Biswaal dedicated his painting to Legendary Biju Patnaik and shared how Biju Patnaik’s visionary leadership and concern for Odisha continues to inspire him to do best in his own profession.

The Sixth Annual Living Legend and Youth Inspiration Awards 2016 selected great and inspiring individuals from different segments of Odisha society and it was dedicated to the celebration of Biju Birth Centenary. The Awardees received awards, trophy and citations from the Chief Guest Hon’ble Minister of Finance Shri Pradeep Kumar Amat, Guest of Honour Hon’ble MLA of North Bhubaneswar Shri Priyadarshi Mishra, Guest of Honour legendary linguist Padmshri Shri Debi Prasanna Patnaik and Guest of Honour legendary film maker Shri Sabyasachi Mohapatra.

The event had three important segments like Living Legend Oration, Waves & Vibes and the Award Ceremony. Prof Amitav Acharya, Dr. Sudeep Kumar Nanda, and Mr. Basanta Kar shared their inspiring experience and journey in their respective fields in the Living Legend Oration on the topic of Creating Legends: The Future of Second Generation Living Legends.

The Waves & Vibes (W&V) dialogue series was launched by Shri Subroto Bagchi, the head of the Odisha Skill Development Authority. One minute silence was observed in memory of Ms. Jayalalitha, the renowned political leader and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, who passed away recently.

Editor-in-Chief Mr. Rashmi Ranjan Parida welcomed the guests, dignitaries, awardees and media to the award ceremony. Senior Editor Prof Kamala Kanta Dash provided a brief background of Odisha Diary and Living Legend Oration and Awards. Renowned anchors Ms. Diksha Tiwari and Shri Deba Prasad Dash hosted the event. OdishaDiary senior team members Shri Anant Prasad and Shri Debaraj Mohanty offered vote of thanks.