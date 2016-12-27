Odisha Living Legend Awardee Artist Bijay Biswaal Dedicates his painting to Biju Patnaik

Acclaimed artist who impressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Odisha Living Legend Award for Excellence in Art and dedicated his painting to Biju Patnaik Birth Centenary Celebration





Report by Odishadiary Bureau, Bhubaneswar





Art for Bijay Biswaal is all about inspiration and vision. The acclaimed artist appreciated Odisha Diary and Odisha Diary Foundation’s work in recognizing the legends and budding talents through Living Legend and Youth Inspiration Awards. This year the award was dedicated to the immortal memory of the Legendary Leader Shri Biju Patnaik.





He lauded the effort of the organizers and appreciated the event being dedicated to the father of modern Odisha. While dedicating his painting to Legendary Biju Patnaik, Mr. Biswaal shared how Biju Patnaik’s visionary leadership and concern for Odisha continues to inspire him to do best in his own profession.





It should be noted that Mr. Biswaal’s art has received national and global appreciation notably from the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi.



