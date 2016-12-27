Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
Odisha SEC declares 5-phase panchayat election dates, poll code in force
Tuesday, December 27, 2016
Bhubaneswar: Odisha SEC declares 5-phase panchayat election dates, poll code in force. State Election Commission announces dates for 5-phase Panchayat polls. Election to be held on Feb 13, 15, 17, 19 & 21st .

Nomination papers to be filed between Jan 11 and 17; scrutiny on Jan 18 and withdrawal on Jan 21. Polls for 853 Zilla Parishad posts in Odisha.  

Ahead of the upcoming panchayat polls in the State here, Odisha Election Commissioner chaired an all party meeting here on Monday to discuss on various important issues.One of the important issue discussed was prohibition of alcohol for at least a week before the Election Day.
