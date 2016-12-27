Odisha: BDA signs MoU with WRI India On Sustainable Urban Mobility

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Development Authority today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with WRI India (World Resources Institute) in the presence of Hon’ble H&UD Minister Sri Pushpendra Singh Deo, to develop sustainable urban mobility planning for the No. 1 Smart City in India.

With signing of the MoU, both the organisations will now have an integrated effort to address transport and development challenges, such as road safety, traffic congestion, long commuting time, inadequate mobility alternatives, poor transport infrastructure, transport related pollutants, design of public space and planning of city areas. This MoU will be effective for one year. However, later it may be extended with mutual consent.

Before signing of the MoU, Director, Integrated Transport of WRI India, Amit Bhatt gave an interesting presentation, in which he described, how due to a lack of coordination between integrated land use and urban transport planning, city roads are increasingly becoming unfriendly for pedestrians and cyclists.

Terming it a `vicious circle’ the urban mobility expert, said ``with the rise in the number of vehicles in a city, normally the number of roads and flyovers are getting increased. So with automobile-oriented land use planning alternative pedestrians and non-motorised transport (NMT) users are getting sidelined. Less dependency on public transport also increases factors, which are ultimately contributing towards effects like climate change and global warning.

The purpose of this MoU would be to establish the basis and structure of collaboration between BDA and WRI. The agency will provide BDA with its technical assistance in Smart City proposal and engage in capacity building programmes to catalyse specific sustainable solutions for urban development and mobility.

Transportation sector is also a focus area for the State Capital as it received large number of votes under the Smart City Challenge, and was part of the city’s proposal that earned it the first position in the Smart Cities Challenge.

WRI India will support Bhubaneswar in its effort to develop transport and urban planning projects under the Government of India’s Smart City Mission. In order to achieve this, WRI will provide technical expertise in the areas of project development, policy and capacity building. To begin with, WRI India has already conducted a national level three-day workshop on ``Indian Vision Zero’’ during September last. By mutual agreement between the parties, additional sustainable transport-related initiatives may be developed under the auspices of this MoU.

The scope of the MoU will be on public bicycle sharing system, building a better and robust public transport network and knowledge sharing as the WRI is one of the leading and experienced consultant in the field.

Later Bhatt signed the MoU with BDA Planning member Sudhiranjan Mohanty. Addressing the meeting the H&UD Minister Pushpendra Singh Deo said ``as the urban mobility is a subject in which convergence of ideas and action is of prime importance, we have to ensure it for building a better Smart City.’’

VC BDA Dr. Krishan Kumar said that WRI’s Vision Zero concept for minimising road accidents had been adopted by several states and we were happy that it had started from Bhubaneswar last September. ``We have planned for a child-friendly and liveable city and this association with WRI will help us for getting more ideas,’’ he added.

He also mentioned that the city is going to have a transformation in public transport system by having more number of buses under the city bus service network.

Police Commissioner YB Khurania, Transport Commissioner-cum-Chairman State Transport Authority DS Kutey, Engineer-in-chief-cum-Secretary Works Nalinikanta Pradhan, Director Housing Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav and CEO of Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited Vineel Krishna also spoke on the occasion.