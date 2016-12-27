Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited floated tenders for construction of multi-level car parking

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) has floated two tenders for construction of two multi-level car parking (MLCPs) in the city near Raj Mahal Square in Unit II and Saheed Nagar respectively.

While for Raj Mahal Square the MLCP will be located near Unit II Market on a plot area of 0.97 acres, the structure will have two basement floors and six above (G2+6) with a capacity to hold 452 equivalent car space (ECS). ECS is a unit of measuring an area to hold passenger cars.

Similarly, for Saheed Nagar, the MLCP will be over a land of 0.70 acres and the structure will have two basement floors and four above (G2+4) with a capacity to have 256 ECS.

Both the MLCPs will have parking space and office/commercial space and they will be constructed on the EPC contract basis. EPC or Engineering Procurement and Construction is a process through which a contractor is made responsible for all the activities from design, procurement, construction to commissioning and handing over of the project to the end user or owner.

The Raj Mahal Square MLCP will have total 1,43,718 square feet area for parking and it will be spread over two basement floors and three on the upper floors. It will have 57,276 square feet commercial space.

As per the contract documents the Raj Mahal Square MLCP will be completed within 18 months time from the date of award of the contract.

The Saheed Nagar MLCP, on the other hand, will have total 1,00,149 square feet parking space and it will be spread over two basement floors and four above them. There will be two floors for the use of commercial purpose and the area would 38,126 square feet. The MLCP is likely to be completed within 12 months from the due date of award of the contract.

It can be mentioned here that both the MLCPs will be connected to the Intelligent City Operations and Management Centre (ICOMC) in future. As ICOMC will work towards integrating all city operations through an integrated IT platform, people can book parking space for their cars in advance, before starting their journey from home as in future the city might face difficulties from space crunch in parking lots.