Connoisseurs throng to the International Odissi Dance Festival
Tuesday, December 27, 2016
Bhubaneswar: The 2nd day of the biggest Odissi ensemble witnessed a beautiful blend of rhythm, movement and music representing the three styles of Odissi. The morning session featured some good performances by the artistes of Anmol Tiwari (Solo) from Indore, Rashmi Rekha Pradhan (Solo) from Cuttack, Sujata Majumdar (Solo) & Baishali Kolay(Solo) from Kolkata, Biswajit Dash (Solo) from Rourkela, Chandra Ghosh (Solo) from Kolkata, Mugdha Rachakonda (Solo) from Raygarh, Rupali Panda (Solo) from Dhenkanal, Sandhyarani Pradhan (Solo) & Lity Manisha (Solo) from Bhubaneswar and Nataraj (Group) from Dhenkanal.

The afternoon's session was started with Group dance by Gayatri Joshi (Gurukul Foundation) from CA, USA followed by Anchal Pandey (Solo) from Chhatisgarh, Vrisa Mohanty (Solo) from Angul, Biswa Bhusan Mohapatra ( Solo) from Bhubaneswar, Subhashree Routray & Kalpana Chhatoi (Duet) from Konark, Pragnya Parimita Das (Solo) from Cuttack, Sweeta Mohanty (Solo) from Bhubaneswar and the last item was Group dance by Bhubaneswar Kala Kendra.

The evening’s programme began with Solo Dance by Bharat Charan Giri from Bhubaneswar, Malabika Jena from Cuttack & Sriparna Bose from Kolkata. Next item was duet by Timirashu Pattnaik & Gouri Sankar Tripathy from Dhenkanal followed by Solo dance by Dhara Gandhi from New Delhi, Indu Vijay from Singapore, Harakrishna Dhal from Bhubaneswar. Next item was duet by Riyanka Chakraborty & Ritu Sengupta from Bhubaneswar followed by Solo dance by Sachiko Murakami from Japan & Abhaya Parida from Bhubaneswar. The last presentation was Group dance by students of Nrutyayana. The art lovers of the city are getting more interested who throng in a large number to this International Odissi Dance Festival organized by GKCM ORC.

Guest of the evening :
Prof. Dr. Kamal Kant Mishra, VC, Utkal University of Culture
Dr. Minati Mishra, Odissi dance Exponent
Dr. Sitakanta Dash, USA
Dr. Bhagaban Prakash, New Delhi
S. Sundarajan
Dr. Sangita Gosain, Chief Executive, GKCM Odissi Research Centre
