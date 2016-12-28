Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
Odisha: Mahimananda Mishra admitted to Hospital due to high blood pressure, chest pain
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Jagatsinghpur: Odisha Stevedores Ltd managing director and owner Mahimananda Mishra was admitted to Jagatsinghpur District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) due to high blood pressure and chest pain.

Sources said at around 8.30 pm Mishra complained of chest pain following which Samagola Jail authorities rushed him to Jagatsinghpur DHH.

Earlier in the day doctor visited Mishra in the jail and advised him to take medicines as he is suffering from diabetes and hypertension.

Mishra and his aide Basant Bal were sent to judicial custody after their bail pleas were rejected in connection with a murder case.
