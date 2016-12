BJD Supremo suspends Vyasanagar Municipality chairperson Sabita Rout from BJD

Bhubaneswar: BJD president Naveen Patnaik suspends Vyasanagar Municipality chairperson Sabita Rout for anti-party activities. This was informed by the BJD General Secretary Devi Prasad Mishra in a press statement.





Notably, anti-party activities are rampant in Vyasanagar BJD with several BJD Councillors not looking eye-to-eye with Municipality chairperson Sabita Rout. The BJD disgruntled councillors have met senior party leaders, including Energy Minister Pranab Prakash Das, Korai MLA Akash DasNayak, Sukinda MLA Priti Ranjan Ghadai, State leaders like School and Mass Education Minister Debi Prasad Mishra register their protest over the function of Rout.