Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
<
Last date extended for Nalco Awards
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Email Story Feedback Print Story
Last date extended for Nalco Awards
Bhubaneswar: Navratna Nalco has invited applications for the state-level awards like ‘Nalco Smiles Award’, ‘Nalco Kharavela Awards’, ‘Nalco Technology Excellence Award’ and ‘Nalco Kalidas Award’ for the year 2017. The last date of submission of the applications for these awards has been extended till 30th December 2016. The company shall hand over the awards to the winners in the upcoming Nalco’s Foundation Day function on 7th January 2017, at Bhubaneswar. Other details regarding these awards are available in the company’s website www.nalcoindia.com.
Top Stories
Odisha: Mahima Mishra back in Samagola Jail from Jagatsinghpur District ospital International Odissi Dance Festival Enters Into The 3rd Day Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan promised to support the cause of Blind Cricket
More News
Image Gallery
More
Connect Us
Copyright © & owned by OMIS Private Limited. All rights reserved. Designed & Developed by OMIS Private Limited.
About Us
Media
Feedback
Disclaimer
Advertise with us
Contact us
Resources
Odisha
Profile
History
Language
Religion
Caste/Tribe
Odisha Tourism
Hot place
Beach
Temple
Wildlife
Lake
Heritage
Odisha Culture
Dance
Rural folk
art & Handicraft
Festival
Fair
Personality
Freedeom fighter
Poet
Novelist
Artist
Odisha Education
O.A.S Exam
University
Colleges
Management College
Medical Colleges
Engineering College
Connect Us
RSS
Mobile
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
Server hosted at Suryanandan.Net