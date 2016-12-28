Last date extended for Nalco Awards

Bhubaneswar: Navratna Nalco has invited applications for the state-level awards like ‘Nalco Smiles Award’, ‘Nalco Kharavela Awards’, ‘Nalco Technology Excellence Award’ and ‘Nalco Kalidas Award’ for the year 2017. The last date of submission of the applications for these awards has been extended till 30th December 2016. The company shall hand over the awards to the winners in the upcoming Nalco’s Foundation Day function on 7th January 2017, at Bhubaneswar. Other details regarding these awards are available in the company’s website www.nalcoindia.com.