Odisha: Jagmohan repair work to begin from Feb 1st week
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Odisha: Jagmohan repair work to begin from Feb 1st week
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Puri: Jagmohan repair work to begin from Feb 1st week, complete before Snana Purmina. This was informed by the SJTA chief administrator Suresh Mohapatra. The designs suggested by Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for repair of the sanctum sanctorum and jagamohan of the Jagannath temple have been approved by the servitors or sevayats. 

ASI approves portal steel frame design of Works department for repair of Jagmohan of Shri Jagannath Temple. Repair work of Jagmohan of Shri Jagannath Temple would be supervised by ASI, Works dept & SJTA.   Foundation to be dug to install portal steel frame, says #SJTA chief administrator Suresh Mohapatra . The repairs will be completed before Snana Purnima that is the prelogue for Rath Yatra.
