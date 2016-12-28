Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan promised to support the cause of Blind Cricket

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan promises support for the 2nd T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind, 2017, being hosted in India, organized by the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI).

During the Union Minister’s visit to Bhubaneswar, Cricket Association for the Blind (CABI) represented by Mr. M J Srikant,Strategist on Board CABI, and the Secretary of Cricket Association for the Visually Impaired, Odisha (CAVI), Mr.Sannyas Kumar Behara,submitted a proposal seeking financial assistance from the Ministry and also extended a warm invitation to the Union Minister, ShriDharmendra Pradhan,to be the Guest of Honour at the Inaugural Ceremony of the 2ndT20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind, to be held at Delhi on January 29, 2017.

Recalling the extensive help and support received collectively from the Public Sector Undertakings under the Petroleum Ministry during the first World Cup for the Blind in 2012 and the India-Pakistan Bilateral Blind Cricket Series in 2015,Mr.Srikant briefed the Honourable Minister on the extensive preparations towards organizing the 2ndT20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind and requested for the best possible support for the same.

Mr. M J Srikant, Strategist on Board CABI, said “Supporting Cricket for the Blind is not just about organizing the world cup, the tournament will have a great impact on their individual lives and their livelihood progress. We had a very positive interaction with the Honourable Union Petroleum Minister, he is very well aware of the significance and impact of this world cup on the visually impaired and their lives. He was appreciative of the efforts that have gone in so far towards organizing the tournament andhas promised the best possible support from the PSUs under Petroleum Ministry.”

Mr.Sannyas Kumar Behara, Secretary of Cricket Association for the Visually Impaired Odisha (CAVI), said, “Support from the Govt. will help us organize the world cup successfully and accomplish objectives for the Visually Impaired Cricketers. We are glad we could share the importance and need for support with the Union Petroleum Minister, going by which if we receive support from the PSU’s under the ministry, it will be a great contribution towards Cricket for the Blind and will encourage many more differently abled to take up the sport”.