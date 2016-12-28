Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
<
International Odissi Dance Festival Enters Into The 3rd Day
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Email Story Feedback Print Story
International Odissi Dance Festival Enters Into The 3rd Day
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: The 3rd day of International Odissi Dance Festival witnessed some memorable performances by young, established and legendary dancers in its two sessions. The afternoon session featured Group, Duet, Solo performances by Darubrahma Dance Academy (Group) from Balasore, Mallika Mitra (Solo) from Cuttack, Rajashree Das (Solo) from Bhubaneswar, Gokulsree Dash (Solo), Bhubaneswar, Manoranjan Maharana & Swatilipsa Das (Duet) from Bhubaneswar, Rajashree Mohapatra (Solo) from Bhubaneswar, Smt. Kshama Rau (Solo) from Chennai and Kavita Mishra (Group) from Kolkata. 

The dancers had mesmerized the audiences by their splendid performance.
The evening programme was started with Solo Odissi dance by Rahul Acharya from Bhubaneswar, Subhada Varadkar from Mumbai, Ipsita Abhinandita from Angul, Samikhya Panda from Bhubaneswar, Pragyan Parimita Das from Bhubaneswar, Sudipta Rath from Bhubaneswar, Abhijit Deb from Tripura, Beena Kemu from Korea, Sagarika Mohanty from Bhubaneswar & duet dance by Nikita Behera & Janhabi Agarwal from Bhubaneswar and the last performance was Group Odissi dance by Nrutya Sangeeta Kala Mandira from Balasore. The Odissi lovers in large numbers were delighted by the superb performance of Odissi repertory. 
Guests of the evening:
Shri Priyadarsi Mishra, Hon'ble MLA
Dr. Subash Pani, Ex-Chief Secretary, Odisha
Prof. Dr. Ramhari Das, Odissi Vocal Exponent
Dr. Sangita Gosain, Chief Executive, GKCM Odissi Research Centre
Top Stories
Odisha: Mahima Mishra back in Samagola Jail from Jagatsinghpur District ospital International Odissi Dance Festival Enters Into The 3rd Day Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan promised to support the cause of Blind Cricket
More News
Image Gallery
More
Connect Us
Copyright © & owned by OMIS Private Limited. All rights reserved. Designed & Developed by OMIS Private Limited.
About Us
Media
Feedback
Disclaimer
Advertise with us
Contact us
Resources
Odisha
Profile
History
Language
Religion
Caste/Tribe
Odisha Tourism
Hot place
Beach
Temple
Wildlife
Lake
Heritage
Odisha Culture
Dance
Rural folk
art & Handicraft
Festival
Fair
Personality
Freedeom fighter
Poet
Novelist
Artist
Odisha Education
O.A.S Exam
University
Colleges
Management College
Medical Colleges
Engineering College
Connect Us
RSS
Mobile
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
Server hosted at Suryanandan.Net