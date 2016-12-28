International Odissi Dance Festival Enters Into The 3rd Day

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: The 3rd day of International Odissi Dance Festival witnessed some memorable performances by young, established and legendary dancers in its two sessions. The afternoon session featured Group, Duet, Solo performances by Darubrahma Dance Academy (Group) from Balasore, Mallika Mitra (Solo) from Cuttack, Rajashree Das (Solo) from Bhubaneswar, Gokulsree Dash (Solo), Bhubaneswar, Manoranjan Maharana & Swatilipsa Das (Duet) from Bhubaneswar, Rajashree Mohapatra (Solo) from Bhubaneswar, Smt. Kshama Rau (Solo) from Chennai and Kavita Mishra (Group) from Kolkata.





The dancers had mesmerized the audiences by their splendid performance.

The evening programme was started with Solo Odissi dance by Rahul Acharya from Bhubaneswar, Subhada Varadkar from Mumbai, Ipsita Abhinandita from Angul, Samikhya Panda from Bhubaneswar, Pragyan Parimita Das from Bhubaneswar, Sudipta Rath from Bhubaneswar, Abhijit Deb from Tripura, Beena Kemu from Korea, Sagarika Mohanty from Bhubaneswar & duet dance by Nikita Behera & Janhabi Agarwal from Bhubaneswar and the last performance was Group Odissi dance by Nrutya Sangeeta Kala Mandira from Balasore. The Odissi lovers in large numbers were delighted by the superb performance of Odissi repertory.

Guests of the evening:

• Shri Priyadarsi Mishra, Hon'ble MLA

• Dr. Subash Pani, Ex-Chief Secretary, Odisha

• Prof. Dr. Ramhari Das, Odissi Vocal Exponent

• Dr. Sangita Gosain, Chief Executive, GKCM Odissi Research Centre