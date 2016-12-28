Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
Odisha: Mahima Mishra back in Samagola Jail from Jagatsinghpur District ospital
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Odisha: Mahima Mishra back in Samagola Jail from Jagatsinghpur District ospital
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Stevedores Limited MD Mahima Mishra back in Samagola Jail from Jagatsinghpur District Headquarters Hospital (DHH). He was hospitalised last night after complaining about illness. Arrested industrialist Mahima Mishra sent back to Samagol jail after his health improves. 

Earlier Mahima Mishra was admitted to Jagatsinghpur DHH as he Mahima complained of high blood pressure and chest pain. 
It should be noted that Mahima and his other aide Basant Bal who have been wanted by Odisha Police have been arrested from Pratunam area of Bangkok.

Following the murder of Seaways GM Mahendra Swain the prime conspirator Mahima, the owner of Odisha Stevedores Limited (OSL) and his partner Bal fled from the country and sought several hideouts across the country and abroad. Seven others were already arrested in the case and NBWs were issued against their names.
International Odissi Dance Festival Enters Into The 3rd Day Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan promised to support the cause of Blind Cricket
