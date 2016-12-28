Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to inaugurate annual conference of South Asia Fraternity on 29th December

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to inaugurate annual conference of South Asia Fraternity on 29th December. South Asia Fraternity is going to hold its annual conference at KIIT University [Campus–7] , Bhubaneswar from 29th to 31st December 2016. The delegates from South Asia countries along with members from different states of India will attend the conference.





The conference will cover issues like Water problem in South Asia, Environment- Global warming & Disaster, Terrorism vs Communal Harmony , Trade relations in South Asia etc.





SAF was founded by Sheri B.N.Pandey,Sheri I.K.Gujral,Sheri Krishnakant,Shri Atal Bihari Bajpayee,Lt.Gen. J.S.Aurora and Satyapaul in the year 1990