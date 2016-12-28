Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to inaugurate annual conference of South Asia Fraternity on 29th December
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to inaugurate annual conference of South Asia Fraternity on 29th December
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to inaugurate annual conference of South Asia Fraternity   on 29th December. South Asia Fraternity is going to hold its annual conference at KIIT University [Campus–7] , Bhubaneswar from 29th to 31st December 2016. The delegates from South Asia countries along with members from different states of India will attend the conference.

The conference will cover issues like Water problem in South Asia, Environment- Global warming & Disaster, Terrorism vs Communal Harmony , Trade relations in South Asia etc.

SAF was founded by Sheri B.N.Pandey,Sheri I.K.Gujral,Sheri Krishnakant,Shri Atal Bihari Bajpayee,Lt.Gen. J.S.Aurora and Satyapaul in the year 1990
Odisha: Mahima Mishra back in Samagola Jail from Jagatsinghpur District ospital International Odissi Dance Festival Enters Into The 3rd Day
