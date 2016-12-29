Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
Odisha urges centre to strengthen infrastructure in state to expedite cashless transactions
Thursday, December 29, 2016
Bhubaneswar: The State Government on Wednesday proposed to the Centre to strengthen internet and telecommunication infrastructure in Oidisha to expedite cashless transactions in the State. Chief Secretary AP Padhi made this proposal while joining the Chief Minister-level cashless committee meeting held through videoconferencing in New Delhi. 
Chief Secretary Padhi apprised the Union Government about dearth of banking infrastructure in the State. 

The State has a total of 6,276 bank service areas, appropriate internment connectivity is not available in 60 per cent of these areas as a result of which a whopping 3,900 micro ATM and POS machines are not working fully. Besides, 60 per cent to 75 per cent of USSD transactions made through feature phones are also failing.

Among others, Finance Principal Secretary Tuninkant Pandey , Finance Addition Secretary Debendra Kumar Jena and Deputy Secretary Satya Kumar Rath were present.
