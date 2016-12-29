Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan dares Odisha CM to say the allegations against Bhubaneswar Mayor are false

Bhubaneswar: Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday dared Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to say that the allegations levelled against BJD leader and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mayor Ananta Narayan Jena are false.





Pradhan takes dig at Naveen, says CM’s pampered child is now trapped in sex scandal. He said that unfortunately the CM is silent about it and protecting the Mayor. Pradhan cautioning Patnaik that the fire (Mayor) could be dangerous for him.