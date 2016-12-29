Tata Sky provides maximum number of Odia channels across DTH industry

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneshwar: Tata Sky, India's leading content distribution platform providing Pay TV and OTT services, has launched its latest campaign ‘Sabuthharu Adhika Odia Channels’ with superstar Amitabh Bachchan. The campaign announced Tata Sky’s offering #MaxJingalala of 600 channels and services, which is the highest ever in the DTH sector. Tata Sky today is a market leader in Odia and HD channels, as Orissa has always been an important market for Tata Sky.

With a strong retailer recommendation, there is a solid on ground presence across towns and villages in the state. Not only Bhubaneshwar, but also the town of Sambhalpur has shown wide acceptance towards the brand. The focus next is to penetrate the district of Cuttack through this campaign.

Along with the maximum number of Odia channels, Tata Sky has the maximum number of Marathi, Malayalam, Assamese, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bengali channels on offer across the DTH sector in India. Tata Sky is offering an unprecedented 75 HD (highest in the industry) and 483 SD channels. The bouquet of 31 value added services, 15 SD & HD movie platforms specials, 9 exclusive +1 channel feeds, have been a clear differentiator and a key focus area for the brand.

The latest integrated campaign will involve a contest that gives the viewers an opportunity to a meet & greet with superstar Amitabh Bachchan. The first phase of the campaign kicked off in the 2nd last week of December with Mr. Bachchan playing a game of ‘Hide and Seek’ with the audience. The second phase will be on air from 28th December with a Q&A contest where the viewers need to send their messages to 56633.

Mr. Malay Dikshit, Chief Communications Officer, Tata Sky, said, “Consumers in India consider the number of channels provided by an entertainment platform to be amongst the second biggest reason to make their purchase decisions. Tata Sky is leaving no stone unturned to offer the maximum number of channels and services to its subscribers. Hence Sabuthharu Adhika Odia Channels catering to every member of the family is key to the Tata Sky offering.”

Apart from TV, the integrated campaign will run for a period of 4 weeks across print, radio, OOH, bus-backs, utility bills, cinema halls and wall paintings.