Odisha Police to take industrialist MahimaMishra on remand from Jan 1 to Jan 4
Thursday, December 29, 2016
Paradip: Paradip police to take industrialist  MahimaMishra on remand from Jan 1 to Jan 4 over Seaways Shipping GM murder case.  Earlier Paradip police cancel plan to take Mahima Mishra on 4-day remand from today on his health grounds. 

Earlier, after the arrest of Mahima Mishra and his aide Basant Bal, they had applied for bail plea. But soon after their bail applications were rejected by Kujanga JMFC court, both were shifted to Samagola sub jail where duo pleaded suffering illness as consequence police brought them to District Headquarter Hospital(DHH) hospital where several tests were conducted. Mishra’s health condition was again checked in DHH on Wednesday and the doctors certified that his condition was well, later police shifted him to Samagola Jail on Wednesday afternoon.
