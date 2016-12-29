Odisha: Three day long Mondei concluded

Report by Basanta Rath, Nabarangpur: The three-day long Mondei festival concluded with the usual fanfare on Wednesday. The cultural evening began after the ceremonial lamp was lit by Padma Shree Haladhara Nag, Superintendent of police Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra, DFO Swyam Malik, Commandant SSB, V K Kasna, in presence of Collector Rashmita Panda, PDDRDA Poma Tudu.





Dozens of cultural and dance troupes displayed their talent and skill. But the local tribal troupes ruled the stage. Tribal dances like Dhemsa, Ghumura, Dhab and Sambalpuri in their traditional attire was an attraction of the conclusive evening. Animal mask dance, Lambodi of Maharastra, Bajasal, Mangala Ghat, Odissi, were also performed. Local Trishakti organisation staged drama on Swach bharat.





Padma Sri Haladhar Nag, along with local talents Jemamani Bossoiy, Sanjukta Panda,Banya Kabiraj, and three others were felicitated with Mondei sanmana for their contributions to different segments.





Over 100 stalls of ORMAS had been set up at the Pallishree Mela, has already recorded the highest turnover of of 25 lakh however the number is likely to cross Rs 1 crore by the end of the fair said PDDRDA Poma Tudu.





Many stalls including those selling organic products from Kandhamal, Koraput, Deogarh, wooden crafts from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, innovative products made by members of self-help groups, had received overwhelming response. Mondei has turned out to be a major source of entertainment for people. The traders also got a platform to do some business, various household articles, such as spices and daily use products, are easily available here said Susant Behera, a visitor.





Security had been tightened around the venue of Mondei. Elaborate arrangements had been made with deployment of police personnel for smooth conduct of the three-day festival. The Palishree Mela will remain another two days with local cultural programmes organisers said.