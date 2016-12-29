Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
Odisha govt spent Rs 29 lakh for treatment of Parala king Gopinath Gajapati
Thursday, December 29, 2016
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: Health condition of Parala king Gopinath Gajapati has improved; Odisha govt has spent Rs 29 lakh for his treatment. This was informed by the Health Min Pradip Amat.

Parala king Gopinath Gajapati (74), a two-time Lok Sabha member from Berhampur, is the heir of the erstwhile Gajapati dynasty and grandson of Maharaja Krushna Chandra Gajapti, who had played a crucial role in formation of a separate Odisha state on the basis of its language on April 1, 1936.

Earlier local People staged dharana in front of the palace at Paralakhemundi in Gajapati district demanding for the intervention of government for better treatment of the royal. In that time Chief minister Naveen Patnaik announced that Odisha government would bear all medical expenses of Paralakhemundi 'King' Gopinath Gajapati Narayan Deb who is currently being treated at a private hospital in Chennai.
