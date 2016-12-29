Odisha:CSD holds Protest Rally demanding proper implementation of FRA on its 10th years of Enactment

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: Hundreds of tribals and forest dwellers under the banner of Campaign for Survival and Dignity(CSD), Odisha with their traditional cultural dresses and weapon today protested against both the central and State Government demanding proper implementation of historic forest rights act in the State Capital. The protest was organised on the occasion of the completion of 10 years of the FRA, 2006. The protest rally started from the Master Canteen, Bhubaneswar railway station and marched towards lower PMG.





It is to be noted that Campaign for Survival and Dignity(CSD) which is a national platform of tribals and forest dwellers, struggled for the enactment of this historic Act and got it passed by the Parliament of India.

Addressing the media, Prafulla Samantra said, “The the passing of Forest Rights Act(FRA) is a historic step in the Constitution of India. For the first time after independence of India, the Government of the country admitted to have done historical injustice with the tribals and forest dwellers from the British period. And due to this historic rights recognised, the Dongaria Kandh with their struggle could win against Vedanta and Govt. of Odisha over Niyamgiri Hills in 2013.

”

Senior Journalist Rabi Das, addressing the gathering “FRA empowers the Gram Sabha, the village council as the authority of the forest and natural resources falling within its traditional village boundary. This Act not only revives the PESA, Act, 1996 enacted for the scheduled 5th area, but also it extends the provisions of PESA even to non-scheduled area(to the whole country) empowering the Gram Sabha as “Gram Sabha Sarkar”-the decision maker of its own affairs and custodian of its own resources.”





Pradeep Sahoo, senior CSD member said, “In 80 per cent of cases, the IFR titles have been issued without demarcation/verification of the occupied and claimed forest land leading less area. This will lead to serious conflicts in the coming days. In most of the cases, IFR titles issued are without map. Besides, while no gram sabha rejects any IFR claim, around 1,52530( 1,27,214 of STs and 25316 of OTFDs) have been arbitrarily rejected in the State by the SDLC officials and all the blame of rejection have been arbitrarily put upon the Gram Sabha. And all the so called CFR titles reported to have been issued in the State are faulty”





CSD member Mrs. Anna Kujur of Sundargarh raising concern said. “In last 10 years of FRA enactment and 8 years of its implementation across the State, it is not at all encouraging one. While Govt. of Odisha claims to be No.1 in the whole country to have recognised highest number of Individual Forest Rights(IFR) titles comparative to other States of India, the bare realities is that, Govt. of Odisha has used this recognition Act as land distribution scheme for its political gain.”





In the protest rally, CSD members condemned both Central and State Governemnt for violating the FRA, 2006. “The Ministry of Forest and Environment(MoEF), Govt. of India is openly violating FRA by bringing unconstitutional circular( 28th October 2015) bypassing gram sabha’s consent for liner project, and privatising forest. Besides, the recent enactment of CAMPA Fund Act, 2016 itself is an open violation of the authority of Gram Sabha recognised under FRA” they said.

Among others who addressed the protest rally are Arun Dehudi from Baudh, Trilochan Punji and Rupadhar Bisoi from Bolangir, Meghnath Kharsel from Nuapada, Biranchi Bariha from Bargarh, Amulya Kumar Nayak, Lal Mohan Murmu and Narendra Pingua from Angul, Upendra Nayak, Lada Sikaka and Pusika Sikaka from Niyamgiri Surakhya Samiti(NSS) from Rayagarda Prafulla Mishra and Sarojini Nayak from Nayagarh, Radhakanta Sethi(AIPF) and Manohar Chauhan etc.

At the end of the programme, CSD, Odisha submitted Memorandum of 16 points demand to the Hon’ble Governor of Odisha. The important demands made in the protest Rally are;

1. Respect the gram sabha as “Gram Sabha Sarkar” and let it take its own decision independently.

2. Demarcate all the forest land under actual occupation of the tribals and forest dwellers and issue correct IFR title. Review all the rejected and pending IFR claims in the State. Create awareness at the community level so that they can reclaim the left area not issued in the IFT titles issued.

3. Issue IFR titles to the OTFDs as per the approval and recommendation of the Gram Sabha Sarkar.

4. Review all the community forest rights titles issued in the State and issue correct titles mentioning the actual CFR area.

5. Dissolve all VSS formed in State. These are illegal after FRA, 2006. Halt plantation programme over occupied forest land of tribals and forest dwellers. Let the forest development and management fund should directly come to the Gram Sabha through the forest Protection and management committee formed or to be formed under Section 5 of FRA, 2006 and Section 4(1) (e) of the Forest Rights Rules, 2007.

6. Halt evicting and relocating people from sanctuaries without their will.

7. Stop collecting royalty on Minor Forest Produce and ensure ownership rights of Gram Sabha and forest dwellers over Minor forest produce including kendu leave and bamboo.

8. Identify all forest and un-surveyed villages falling in the reserve forest area in the State and immediately recognise village status to them and convert them into revenue village. Ensure in situ rehabilitation recognising both individual and community forest right to all the displaced community in the State.

9. Monitor the violation done in the mining area of the State. Recognised forest rights first and respect the decision of the “Gram Sabha Sarkar” during diversion of Forest land for non-forest developmental purposes.

10. Dismiss and withdraw all forest Offence cases still continue in different courts in the State. If forest offence cases are filed, first take approval and cognisance of the “Gram Sabha Sarkar”.

11. Respect the PESA, 1996 and implement it in its true spririt in the Scheduled area of the State. Restrict the settlement and land ownership of non tribals in scheduled area and protect the scheduled area.

12. Ensure Panchayat in every village. The gram sabha of a village should be in the line of FRA Gram Sabha where the community/ gram sabha would be the decision maker of its own affairs.

13. Recognised Habitat rights of all the 13 PVTG/PTG in the State and protect their area from encroachment of out siders.

14. Provide village wise list of the IFR titles issued in the State.

15. Immediate make ground demarcation of the occupied and claimed forest land by tribals and forest dwellers in the State and thereafter do RoR correction accordingly.

16. Ensure Gram Sabha Authority in the use and management of CAMPA Fund Rules to be framed Let the CAMPA fund or any other forest development and management fund should come directly to the Gram Sabha.