Prospect for economic integration in South Asia Region warrant a fresh look : Odisha CM Naveen Pattnaik

Report by Pratap Pradhan, Bhubaneswar: South Asian Fraternity has emerged a credible platform to develop good relationship on people to people basis among the countries of South Asia since its inception said Naveen Pattnaik, Chief Minister of Odisha while inaugurating the South Asia Conference-2016 at KIIT on Thursday . The three days conference is being organized by South Asian Fraternity in association with KIIT.





Mr. Pattnaik said, there is perhaps no other historical example like South Asia of a geographically and historically contiguous region with widely shared social , cultural , linguistic and spiritual practices, expressing a continuous fragmentation of its once reasonably integrated economic space. However, recent developments in South Asian countries, especially the re-emergence of democratic governments, new growth momentum despite the global economic downturn and greater openness, warrant a fresh look at the region’s prospects for economic integration.





In his welcome address Satyapaul, Secretary General, South Asia Fraternity said , the recent events like skirmishes between India and Pakistan , droughts in some parts of India and the demonetization of high value currency in India have left a lot for us to ponder upon. The world today is fast shrinking due to technological advances. As a result a lot of hatred and intolerance has crept into societies and communities.





This entails upon us all a responsibility to work harder to bring peace and harmony in at least our region, Satypaul urged the delegates joined the conference from South Asian Countries . Among other dignitaries Prof. Anisuz Zaman, President, SAF, Bangladesh, Prof. Krishna Hachhethu, Representative Nepal and Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT and KISS were also present. The conference start with song "Jay Jagat" sung by Madhu Bhai while the messages from peace lover leaders of SA countries read by Rabi Narayan Mohanty.





The session ended with a vote of thanks by Conference coordinator and National Human Rights Core Member Manoj Jena. Moreover, the three daylong conference will experience worthy discussions on environment, terrorism, water and trade with active participation of resource persons and alongside cultural program in the evening session by delegates from South Asian countries.



