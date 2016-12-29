Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
Odisha: Nandankanan Zoo launches online ticketing system
Thursday, December 29, 2016
Bhubaneswar: The Nandankanan Zoological Park on Thursday launches online ticketing system on the occasion of its 57th foundation day. Zoo authority also launches a slew of new facilities .

Visitors can visit the website www.nandankanan.org. and book their tickets instead of waiting for hours at ticket counters which will drastically reduce rush. This initiative will also attract more footfalls since visitors can also book for picnics. Besides it will also help the zoo increase its outreach online.

About 40 CCTV cameras have been installed inside the zoo premises to keep track of the visitors. Similarly a jackal enclosure was also inaugurated.  
