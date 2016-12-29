Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
BJD alleged Centre violating model code of conduct just before panchayat elections in Odisha
Thursday, December 29, 2016
Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Thursday brought severe allegations against the Centre alleging it for violating model code of conduct just before the state panchayat elections are about to ensue. Party leaders on this regard met  State Election Commission.

BJD delegation led by vice president Suryanarayan Patra submitted memorandum to State Election Commission. Party, urges Centre to stop 2 ads on Ujjwala Yojana & Swachh Bharat in local media . The party said such advertisements of Centre and its sponsored schemes will benefit certain parties more so election commission should stop that and ensure that the ones who are involved in orchestrating should be punished as per law.
