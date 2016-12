Retailers in Odisha can purchase liquor online, excise revenue slumped by Rs 20 crore in 2016

Bhubaneswar: Online sale of liquor to begin at Chandikhole depot from today, says Excise department secretary Bishnupada Sethi . Retailers can purchase liquor online from April 1, 2017 says Excise department secretary Bishnupada Sethi .





He said that the excise revenue has slumped by Rs 20 crore this year as compared to last year.