Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
<
Sushma Swaraj seeks report from Odisha govt on Iranian woman facing criminal case
Friday, December 30, 2016
Email Story Feedback Print Story
Sushma Swaraj seeks report from Odisha govt on Iranian woman facing criminal case
Bhubaneswar: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj seeks report from Odisha govt on Iranian woman facing criminal case. 28-year-old Narges K Ashtari, who runs an orphanage through her NGO ‘Prishan Foundation’ in Rayagada district of Odisha, has been detained following allegations of causing death to the child. Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif recently said that Iran will use all its capacity to secure her release.

An online petition by social activists has recently sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention in seeking justice for Ashtari by stating that she has dedicated her life in serving orphan and abandoned children around the world.
Top Stories
Sushma Swaraj seeks report from Odisha govt on Iranian woman facing criminal case Retailers in Odisha can purchase liquor online, excise revenue slumped by Rs 20 crore in 2016 BJD alleged Centre violating model code of conduct just before panchayat elections in Odisha
More News
Image Gallery
More
Connect Us
Copyright © & owned by OMIS Private Limited. All rights reserved. Designed & Developed by OMIS Private Limited.
About Us
Media
Feedback
Disclaimer
Advertise with us
Contact us
Resources
Odisha
Profile
History
Language
Religion
Caste/Tribe
Odisha Tourism
Hot place
Beach
Temple
Wildlife
Lake
Heritage
Odisha Culture
Dance
Rural folk
art & Handicraft
Festival
Fair
Personality
Freedeom fighter
Poet
Novelist
Artist
Odisha Education
O.A.S Exam
University
Colleges
Management College
Medical Colleges
Engineering College
Connect Us
RSS
Mobile
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
Server hosted at Suryanandan.Net