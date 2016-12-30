Sushma Swaraj seeks report from Odisha govt on Iranian woman facing criminal case

Bhubaneswar: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj seeks report from Odisha govt on Iranian woman facing criminal case. 28-year-old Narges K Ashtari, who runs an orphanage through her NGO ‘Prishan Foundation’ in Rayagada district of Odisha, has been detained following allegations of causing death to the child. Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif recently said that Iran will use all its capacity to secure her release.





An online petition by social activists has recently sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention in seeking justice for Ashtari by stating that she has dedicated her life in serving orphan and abandoned children around the world.