Good Governance Day Celebrated at Sri Sri University

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: The Department of Good Governance and Public Policy at Sri Sri University celebrated Good Governance week from 22nd to 24th December, 2016.





On the very 1st day the department students took an initiative to do something new and innovative, so the students decided to organise an event known at Manthan - a marketing event where the B school students showcased their marketing skills and strategies in order to brand the niche course across the globe. It was really a proud moment for all to see students presenting and coming up with new ideas. The 1st Prize was backed by Shashank Agarwal (MBA 2nd year), Abhishek Khuranna (MBA 1st year) and 2nd prize was backed by Richa Bhardwaj and Gaurav Rawat (Both from MBA 2nd year). The prize winners were felicitated with cash prizes of Rs 15,000/-, Rs 10,000/- and Rs.5,000/- respectively. The Marketing competition was meant to explore the opportunities for the youths who would like to take up Good Governance as a career option and would like to have nation building as their profession.





Forty delegates from various parts of country under the aegis of Vision India Foundation (A policy think tank) toured Sri Sri University Campus as a part of their country-wide Good Governance yatra. They have visited Sri Sri University and various parts of Odisha viz., Nilagiri sub division and BMC vending zone etc. They were getting abreast with the Governance issues and challenges and innovative ways to improve the public service delivery. They went around the campus early morning and were flabbergasted to see the campus and some unique features like - Permaculture site, Migratory birds, Quarry, Badminton court, Dome shaped multipurpose hall, students practicing diverse yoga postures and the greenery around. They also interacted with students of good governance department. They were also happy to see the unique courses the varsity is offering viz., M.Sc Osteopathy, MA Good Governance & Public Policy and MA (Yoga & Naturopathy) along with other courses.





The grand finale day of Good Governance day celebration, the local colleges were invited and around 6 colleges with approximately 100 students participated in all. Events like Debate competition (Topic - Demonization (Topic :- A policy initiative or a policy mutilation), Poster making (Topic :- Mere sapno ka Bharat), Extempore and Quiz competition. Students from the host college also participated and the event was a grand success. Debate competition 1st prize - Arushi Tyagi (SSU) , 2nd prize - Samyak Mohanthy (NLU), Poster making 1st prize - Chaitanya (SSU), Quiz competition- 1st prize Arushi Tyagi and Richa kaushik (SSU) , 2nd prize - Aashutosh Mahapatra and Karan Tiwari (SSU).

The agenda of the department was to make students aware about Good Governance day and to propagate the ideals of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji by making aware citizen and finding out ways for better public service delivery.