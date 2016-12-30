Odisha: State level Youth Red Cross Study-cum-training camp for Youth Red Cross Volunteers Concludes

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: The five days State level Youth Red Cross Study-cum-training camp for Youth Red Cross Volunteers was organized at Ganesh Institute of Engineering & Technology, Andharua, Khordha from 26th to 30th December, 2016. The objective of the camp was to motivate and prepare the YRC volunteers for service motivates, disciplined, dedicated and responsible citizen in the contemporary society.





In this Training Camp 450 Youth Red Cross Volunteers from 30 districts of Odisha have participated. Every day in the morning the Volunteers and Counsellors practice Yoga & Pranayam. During these five days the Youth Red Cross Volunteers were trained on the topics such as:- History of Red Cross Movement Fundamental Principles of Red Cross, First Aid, Voluntary Blood Donation, HIV/AIDS awareness and prevention, Road Safety, Global warming and climate change, Plantation and cashless transaction. The team of Fire Fighting and Disaster management trained the volunteers to render the service at the time of disaster.

Today, Dr. Biswa Bhusan Pattanaik, Special Secretary to Govt., Department of Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of Odisha graced the Valedictory function as the Chief Guest and greatly appreciated the effort taken by Youth Red Cross Odisha in organizing the State level Youth Red Cross Study-cum-training camp for capacity building of the Youth Red Cross Volunteers.





Er. Bibhuti Bhusan Tripathy, Chairman, Ganesh Group of Institutions, Bhubaneswar, Khordha joined as Guest Honour and appreciated the efforts taken by Youth Red Cross volunteers to serve the vulnerability of the society.





Dr. Gyanabrata Mohanty Honorary Secretary, Indian Red Cross Society, Odisha State Branch(IRCS-OSB) and Secretary, Youth Red Cross, Odisha extended a warm welcome and encouraged the Youth Red Cross Volunteers to commit themselves for the betterment of the Society & to be good human beings voluntarily serving the most vulnerable sections of our Society.





Dr. Maj.Kalpana Das, Youth Red Cross Officer presented a brief report of the Camp and coordinated the programme. Prof. Prasanna Kumar Behera, Principal, Ganesh Institute of Engineering & Technology, Bhubaneswar offered the vote of thanks & Sri Gopal Krushna Mishra, Sri Susil Ku. Pattnaik, YRC Counsellors and Sri Lingaraj Panda assisted on this occasion.





Every evening the volunteers participated in the cultural programme. Sri Saswat Joshi famed dancer-cum-choreographer & Partha Sarathi Mishra & Jagruti Rath actor & actress of Olywood also participated and performed dance with the volunteers in the said programme. A voluntary blood donation camp was also organized and 58 units of blood collected. Merit certificates and awards were given to the participants qualified in different competitions i.e. G.K, Quiz, Poster, and Debate Competitions organized during the five days camp along with Best Youth Red Cross Volunteers awarded by the Guests of this occasion.