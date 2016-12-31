Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha termed demonetisation as a "colossal disaster"

Bhubaneswar: Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha termed demonetisation as a "colossal disaster". Jha on Friday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi used the exercise as a “publicity stunt” to divert people’s attention from his Government’s “mounting failures.” Besides, he alleged that Prime Minister Modi and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik are in a mysterious relation.





“What did Modi do in the last two-and-a-half years? Practically nothing. He is very clever,” Jha told.





Addressing a Press conference, the AICC spokesperson said, “The operational failure of demonetisation is deplorable, but the disingenuous intent behind it is worse.”





“The spectacular surge in PSU bank deposits of `4 lakh crore during July-September 2016 smacks of a heads-up given to dubious operators of black money. It could be the biggest scam after the independence and needs judicial intervention and forensic investigation,” he demanded.





The common man, who wants his own hard-earned money back, is being humiliated and labelled as a black money hoarder. Modi had promised that he will get black money from abroad and will give everyone `15 lakh, said Jha asking, “Did that happen?”





He also questioned the Modi Government as to why it was not striking at the root cause of money parked in non-productive assets like diamonds, jewellery, land, etc invested in stock markets through fictitious accounts.





Further, hitting out at the Prime Minister, Jha said that Modi has waived off `12,000 crore loan for Lalit Modi and charged that Modi also helped Vijay Mallya escape to London.





Turning heat on the Odisha CM, Jha quoted Chief Minister Patnaik saying there have been policy changes across the globe to demonetize higher value currency notes to check terror funding. So the relations between PM Modi and CM Patnaik is mysterious, Jha said.