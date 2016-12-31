Apollo Heart Institute Bhubaneswar implants first S-ICD in Odisha and Apollo Group of Hospitals in India

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: S-ICD is a device to prevent sudden cardiac death. It is indicated in patients who are prone to sudden death due to a cardiac cause.

A 30 year old young computer engineer , presented with heart failure and ejection fraction (EF-percentage of functioning of the heart) of 25-30%. He was having recurrent episodes of VT (a fatal arrhythmia leading to sudden cardiac death). He was investigated in details with cardiac catheterization, coronary angiogram, PET scan of heart and whole body etc.) and was found to be an ideal candidate for an ICD (Implantable Cardiac Defibrillator). An ICD is a special type of Pacemaker that can be implanted in the heart to prevent sudden death. Till date all ICDs have been implanted by taking wires (leads) into the heart. Recently devices are available where this can be done without putting wires into the heart (not touching the heart at all). These devices are called S-ICD (Subcutaneous ICD).

Throughout the country till date only 5 such devices have been implanted in suitable patients prone to sudden cardiac death. Four such have been implanted in New Delhi and one in Kolkatta. For the first time this device (S-ICD) was implanted on the 30 years old patient in Odisha at Apollo Heart Institute, Bhubaneswar on 16.12.16. The patient is doing well and have been discharged. This is for the first time that S-ICD is implanted in Apollo Hospitals, Bhubaneswar among all the Apollo Group Network Hospitals. The procedure was done by a team of cardiologists ; cardiac surgeons & cardiac naesthetists --Dr. Prasant Kumar Sahoo, Sr. Consultant Cardiologist and Director, Interventional Cardiology; Dr. Raghunath Mohapatra, Chief Cardio-Vascular Surgeon; Dr. Anjan Dash, Consultant, Cardiac Anaesthesist and Dr. Biswaranjan Jena, Consultant, Cardiologist at Apollo Heart Institute, Bhubaneswar.





Ms. Sangita Reddy, Joint MD, Apollo Group of Hospitals, commented that by performing this procedure Apollo Heart Institute Bhubaneswar has established a new mile stone in the field of Cardiology in the State of Odisha. Moreover this achievement has been an exceptional one as it is for the first time that Apollo Heart Institute, Bhubaneswar is carrying out this implantation among the whole Apollo Group of Hospitals, for which the President of Apollo Group (Hospitals Division) , Dr. K. Hari Prasad and Group Director, Dr. Anupam Sibal have congratulated the team of doctors who have performed the procedure. In the words of CEO, of Apollo Hospitals, Bhubaneswar, Mr. Suresh Diggikar, this is a big leap forward in bringing newer technology to Odisha.

Sudden Cardiac Death ( SCD) is one of the most common causes of death and is rapidly on the rise among the younger population, and the reasons are largely attributed to lifestyle changes. While it is estimated that more than three million people die yearly because of SCD, about two-thirds of the time it occurs in the younger population due to electrical heart abnormalities.

Most high-risk patients do not receive recommended treatments. Over 80% of Indian patients think they don’t need to go to the doctor after experiencing heart disease symptoms. The heart attack survivors are at the highest risk for SCD and stress needs to be laid on the importance of maintaining a healthy heart lifestyle and learning critical risk markers, especially Ejection Fraction (EF). EF is the most important marker that predicts SCD. Any person with EF <35%, is at high risk of a SCD. EF can be evaluated by simply doing an echocvardiography ( ultrasound of the heart).

ICD (implantable cardioverter-defibrillator) can help prevent sudden cardiac arrest in some people who are at high risk.. If it detects an irregular rhythm, it uses electrical pulses or shocks to restore a normal rhythm.