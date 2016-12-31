Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
Odisha: OBAC- CYSD organized pre- budget citizenry consultation
Saturday, December 31, 2016
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: ‘Efficiency and accountability in spending of the resources- the key to address the  last mile issue’ was the bottomline of the pre- budget citizenry consultation which was organized by OBAC- CYSD today. This pre-budget consultation saw the active participation of more than 70 participants including academicians, officers from finance and planning and convergence department of Government of Odisha, CSOs, researchers from Odisha. The discussion focused on health, education, water sanitation, ST/SC development agriculture and livelihood, food and nutrition security and gender. 

In order to improve the public health services in rural area, it is essential to have adequate number of mobile health centres. There is a dearth of basic facilities  like electricity in 22 percent primary health centres (PHCs), and 39 percent sub-centres. Besides, vacancy of paramedical staff,  also undermine the effective delivery of health services. There is also the need to  improve the availability and accessibility of referral transport services and increasing the number of beds in government hospitals for addressing the growing dependency of the poor patients on the government hospitals.

There was also a suggestion to have a customized toilets for the differently able individuals and special incentives for the toilets for the disaster prone areas. Besides, in order to improve the quality of teaching and learning achievement  of the students, emphasis was given on a robust school monitoring both for students and teachers. For the effective  delivery of the services at anganwadi centres (AWcs), filling up of vacant posts and construction of pucca building was also emphasized.

Sri Tuhin Kanta Pandey, principal secretary, finance department of the government of Odisha emphasized on the  efficient and accountable spending of the resources. 

It was emphasized that the state has to develop a tribal development policy with a clear state level tribal sub-plan by fixing the accountability for planning and budgeting at all levels. For effective  utilization of the resources, suggestion was  to  bring an act on SCSP and TSP on lines of Andhra Pradesh. It was also suggested that all the minor forest produce should be provided the minimum support price.

  For addressing the malnutrition issues in the state, it was suggested to devise a nutrition policy with a nutrition directorate to spearhead the nutrition mission and convergence among the drivers like W&CD, Health and Family welfare, agriculture, Food and consumer welfare. Even it was suggested to institutionalize nutrition budgeting to reprioritize the budget for nutrition specific and nutrition sensitive interventions. In tribal area, nutrition sensitive agriculture should be promoted after identifying the causes of malnutrition. 

Among others, Shri Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary, Financé Department, Shri Aswini Kumar Mishra, special secretary, finance department, Shri  PK Biswal, special secretary, Planning and convergence department, Shri Panchana Kanungo, former finance minister of Odisha, Shri Jagadananda, former Information commissioner Prof. Sudhakar Panda, chairman of 3rd state finance commission, Prof Sudhansu Rath, VC, GM College, Prof. Bhagabata Patra, Berhampur University were present in the consultation. The consultation was co-ordinated by Shri Prafulla Kuma Sahoo, chairman, CYSD and OBAC team.
