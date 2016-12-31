Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
<
Odisha: Hrushikesh Bhoi to continue to play the role of Kansa at Bargarh Dhanu Yatra
Saturday, December 31, 2016
Email Story Feedback Print Story

It should'>

It should'>

It should'>

It should'>

It should'>
Odisha: Hrushikesh Bhoi to continue to play the role of Kansa at Bargarh Dhanu Yatra
Baragarh: Hrushikesh Bhoi will continue to play the role of 'Kansa' at Bargarh Dhanu Yatra; Decision was taken by Artiste Advisory Committee. 

It should be noted that Hrusikesh Bhoi, the man who plays the character of King Kansa in the Bargarh Dhanu Yatra, on Friday replied to a show-cause notice issued to him by the district administration over his appearance in his Kansa attire at the Dharmasala Mahotsav in Jajpur district.

In a written reply, Bhoi said he would not repeat such mistake in future. Notably, Bargarh Additional District Magistrate Bijay Kumar Rath had issued the show-cause notice to Bhoi on Wednesday seeking his reply within two days. As per the tradition of the Bargarh Dhanu Yatra, a person playing a larger-than-life character shouldn’t appear or perform at any other platform with the same attire.

But Bhoi had acted as King Kansa at the Dharmasala Mahotsav along with Nandighosh Mohapatra, who plays the character of the king’s minister in the Dhanu Yatra.

“I have committed a mistake, for which I seek unconditional apology. I will not play the character elsewhere in future. I will adhere to the decision taken by the Dhanu Yatra Committee,” Bhoi had said on Thursday. He had been invited to the Dharmasala Mahotsav for his felicitation, Bhoi added.

It should'>

It should'>

It should'>

It should'>

It should'>
Top Stories
Odisha: Hrushikesh Bhoi to continue to play the role of Kansa at Bargarh Dhanu Yatra Odisha: OBAC- CYSD organized pre- budget citizenry consultation Apollo Heart Institute Bhubaneswar implants first S-ICD in Odisha and Apollo Group of Hospitals in India
More News
Image Gallery
More
Connect Us
Copyright © & owned by OMIS Private Limited. All rights reserved. Designed & Developed by OMIS Private Limited.
About Us
Media
Feedback
Disclaimer
Advertise with us
Contact us
Resources
Odisha
Profile
History
Language
Religion
Caste/Tribe
Odisha Tourism
Hot place
Beach
Temple
Wildlife
Lake
Heritage
Odisha Culture
Dance
Rural folk
art & Handicraft
Festival
Fair
Personality
Freedeom fighter
Poet
Novelist
Artist
Odisha Education
O.A.S Exam
University
Colleges
Management College
Medical Colleges
Engineering College
Connect Us
RSS
Mobile
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
Server hosted at Suryanandan.Net