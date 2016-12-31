Baragarh: Hrushikesh Bhoi will continue to play the role of 'Kansa' at Bargarh Dhanu Yatra; Decision was taken by Artiste Advisory Committee.
It should be noted that Hrusikesh Bhoi, the man who plays the character of King Kansa in the Bargarh Dhanu Yatra, on Friday replied to a show-cause notice issued to him by the district administration over his appearance in his Kansa attire at the Dharmasala Mahotsav in Jajpur district.
In a written reply, Bhoi said he would not repeat such mistake in future. Notably, Bargarh Additional District Magistrate Bijay Kumar Rath had issued the show-cause notice to Bhoi on Wednesday seeking his reply within two days. As per the tradition of the Bargarh Dhanu Yatra, a person playing a larger-than-life character shouldn’t appear or perform at any other platform with the same attire.
But Bhoi had acted as King Kansa at the Dharmasala Mahotsav along with Nandighosh Mohapatra, who plays the character of the king’s minister in the Dhanu Yatra.
“I have committed a mistake, for which I seek unconditional apology. I will not play the character elsewhere in future. I will adhere to the decision taken by the Dhanu Yatra Committee,” Bhoi had said on Thursday. He had been invited to the Dharmasala Mahotsav for his felicitation, Bhoi added.