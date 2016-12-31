Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
<
Denial of Ambulance for dead child in Odisha: NCPCR orders inquiry
Saturday, December 31, 2016
Email Story Feedback Print Story
Denial of Ambulance for dead child in Odisha: NCPCR orders inquiry
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has directed District Magistrate of Malkangiri to inquiry into the denial of ambulance facility to a dead child.

Acting on the petition filled by Bhubaneswar based rights activist Akhand and working group member of Civil Society Forum on Human Rights (CSFHR), the Commission has asked the District Magistrate k. Sudarshan Chakravarthy to file his report within 10 days.

Dinabandhu Khemundu of Puspali village under Khairput block had admitted his seven-year-old daughter Barsa at Mathili hospital on 1 September. The girl had a high fever. Next day, doctors at Mathili referred her to Malkangiri hospital, at a distance of 50 km, after her condition deteriorated.

Dina and his wife had covered around 25km in the ambulance on their way to Malkangiri when their daughter died near Pandripani. They took her to Pandripani hospital where the doctors declared her dead. They pleaded with the driver to drop them at their village but he refused and forced them to get down from the ambulance near Nayakguda on their way home to Mathili. He had no choice but walk six kilometres carrying his seven-year-old daughter’s dead body to their village.

As per protocols governing the Odisha Emergency Medical Ambulance Service, the ambulance would transfer any person declared dead by a doctor. As per this provision, the crew denied to carry back the dead body of the child after the doctor declared her dead. This protocol itself violates the rights of a patient and rights of dead body, alleged Akhand.

 Hearing the matter, the Commission has taken cognizance of the matter and directed the District Magistrate for inquiry and submit action taken reports within ten days.
Top Stories
Denial of Ambulance for dead child in Odisha: NCPCR orders inquiry Odisha: Hrushikesh Bhoi to continue to play the role of Kansa at Bargarh Dhanu Yatra Odisha: OBAC- CYSD organized pre- budget citizenry consultation
More News
Image Gallery
More
Connect Us
Copyright © & owned by OMIS Private Limited. All rights reserved. Designed & Developed by OMIS Private Limited.
About Us
Media
Feedback
Disclaimer
Advertise with us
Contact us
Resources
Odisha
Profile
History
Language
Religion
Caste/Tribe
Odisha Tourism
Hot place
Beach
Temple
Wildlife
Lake
Heritage
Odisha Culture
Dance
Rural folk
art & Handicraft
Festival
Fair
Personality
Freedeom fighter
Poet
Novelist
Artist
Odisha Education
O.A.S Exam
University
Colleges
Management College
Medical Colleges
Engineering College
Connect Us
RSS
Mobile
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
Server hosted at Suryanandan.Net