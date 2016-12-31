Odisha Govt submitted report on Iranian womann case to Ministry of External Affairs

Bhubaneswar: Odisha submitted the report on Iranian woman Narges K Astari case to the Ministry of External Affairs.





External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj twitted it saying that she had received report from the state.Sushma had sought the report from Odisha government about the Iranian origin British charity worker who has been charged of a death of a tribal child due to her negligence.





She was sentenced to one year imprisonment and a fine of Rs three lakh by Sub Divisional Court of Rayagada on December 6 this year.





The decision has been challenged by the Iranian and British government who have sought direct intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi into the case. Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif recently said that Iran will use all its capacity to secure her release.





The development came after social activists sought PM’s help to see out the lady who has dedicated her life to serve orphaned and abandoned children. After the complaint Sushma had sought the details of the case.