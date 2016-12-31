Odisha: 68 CCTV cameras to be installed inside Barabati stadium during India & England ODI

“Stadium gates would be opened at 10 am four hours before the match. To keep an eye on crowd control and spot any untoward incident about 66 CCTV cameras would be fitted at various points inside the stadium premises.Similarly, four high powered movable CCTV cameras would also be installed inside the stadium,” he said. Both the teams will arrive on Janaury 18 a day before the ODI, he added.





Earlier the cricketing board had declared the ticket booking schedule. The online ticket booking will begin from January 2 while the offline ticket selling at counters will be done on the 14th and 15th of the month.