Indian sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo creates sand sculpture of Lord Jesus on New Year 2017 to spread world peace
Sunday, January 01, 2017
Puri: On the ensuing New year  Indian sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo  creates a sand sculpture of Lord Jesus who spread world peace on the sea beach at Puri, Odisha.

In the world now celebrate ensuing upcoming new year. International renowned sand artist Manas Kumar Sahaoo creates a beautiful sand sculpture on Puri beach, Odisha. In this sand sculpture he shows Lord Jesus spread world peace. This sculpture is 15ft height and using 20 tones of sand.

Sand Artist Manas Kumar Sahoo is the finalist of the popular reality show India’s got talent khoj II also he has participated in near about 12 International sand sculpture championships and festivals around the world and many prizes for the country.
