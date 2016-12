Odisha Election Commission restricts broadcasting, publication of advertisements due to poll code

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Election Commission restricts broadcasting, publication of advertisements due Panchyat Poll and implementation of poll code. SEC directs Collectors to stop disbursement of 'Aina' booklets at PDS stores .





SEC asks Union ministries of PNG and Drinking Water and Sanitation to stop issue of advertisements in local media .Odisha Election Commission restricts broadcasting of advertisements in local TV channels.