Lakhs throng Sri Mandir on the occasion of New Year 2017, Odisha CM greets people

Puri: Lakhs of devotees throng Sri Mandir to offer prayer to Lord Jagannath and his siblings on the occasion of New Year 2017. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik greets people of Odisha on the occasion of New Year .





“Hearty greetings for joyous, peaceful & healthy New Year. May 2017 motivate us to work more committedly for progress & prosperity of Odisha,” CM Naveen Patnaik said in his twitter message.





Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik meets Governor SC Jamir at Raj Bhavan and wishes him on the occasion of New Year. On the other hand world famous sand artist Sand Sudarsan Patnaik creates sand art at PuriB each on the occasion of New Year . Hundreds throng Chandrabhaga to witness first sunrise of 2017.