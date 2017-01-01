Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
Odisha: Youngsters celebrate New Year by taking a heritage walk
Sunday, January 01, 2017
Odisha: Youngsters celebrate New Year by taking a heritage walk
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: Taking a New Year resolution of sorts, 25 participants, mostly youngsters, today took part in the Ekamra Walks discovering the untold tales behind monuments in the Heritage District.

Interestingly, one NRI professor from Arizona State University, US, three tourists from Kerala and four visitors from Kolkata were part of today’s heritage walk.

 The visitors also visited the temple kitchen inside Ananta Vasudev Temple and saw the traditional preparations of delicious dishes in pure Odia style. In fact, in the entire Ekamra Kshetra Ananta Vasudev Temple is known for its traditional kitchen and people often make a beeline to take the `prasad’ inside the campus or just take them home inside traditional pots made of clay. The clay pots are known as `kudua’ in local Odia.

Like last week’s performance flutist Jagat Ranjan Patnaik came with select morning `raagas’ on his instrument as a `jugalbandi’ to the historic event, inside the precinct of Mukteswar Temple. The visitors, before taking the walk listened to Jagat’s melodious composition.

He also beautifully played Mahatma Gandhi’s famous prayer ``Vaishnav jan to, tene kahiye je..’’ and it was very much appreciated by the participants. After Mukteswar the group went to Parsurameswar and then saw the early morning scene on the Eastern bank of Bindusagar lake and proceeded to Ananta Vasudev Temple.

After the trip to Ananta Vasudev Temple the group visited the traditional guest house or `Dharmashalas’ for budget pilgrims coming to the Temple City from all corners of the country. The walkers were surprised to see the old world charm of the `Dharmashalas’ and there architecture. After the Ananta Vasudev Temple on the Eastern bank of Bindusagar there are two prominent `Dharmasalas’.

The visitors also took a walk near Lingaraj Temple, saw it and Parvati Temple from the Northern Gate’s platform for foreign visitors, and visited the beautiful Chitrakarini Temple and then entered the narrow lane of Suka-Sari Temple. They watched the traditional temple building work by the artists engaged by the Archaeological Survey of India. In fact, all the temples made of huge stone blocks were joined with a traditional paste made from lime stone. The visitors were surprised to see the craftsmanship of the stone artisans from a village near Dhauli.
They also saw the old Sanskrit College, took a walk along the Parikrama along the Holy Bindusagar Lake, saw the Mohini Temple along the Parikrama, being repaired by the Odisha State Archaeology and then reached Vaitaal Temple.
 After visiting the unique Vaitaal temple, the tour to medicinal plant garden was a knowledge-based experience as the senior Forest officer Ashok Mishra explained in details about the design, concept and theme of various segments of the garden.
Lakhs throng Sri Mandir on the occasion of New Year 2017, Odisha CM greets people Odisha Election Commission restricts broadcasting, publication of advertisements due to poll code
