Odisha Police take Mahima Mishra on 4-day remand on Seaways GM murder case
Sunday, January 01, 2017
Paradip: Odisha Police take Mahima Mishra on 4-day remand on Seaways GM murder  case. Mishra and his other aide Basant Bal were scheduled to be taken on remand right on December 29 but the police put the decision on hold after both fell ill.

The Kujang JMFC on Thursday had allowed the police to take Mishra on remand from January 1.  Notably, both Mishra and Bal who sought hideouts in abroad were caught enjoying holidays at Thailand’s Bangkok. With their families and bodyguards both were on a 15 day tourist visa.

It may be recalled that after the alleged murder of Seaways GM Mahendra Swain on October 26 on charges of some feud over stevedoring business in Paradip port Orissa Stevedores Limited Manager and Owner Mahima who was considered to have masterminded the murder along with his some ascoaites were notified to appear on the case.
