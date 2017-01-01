Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
<
Odisha power lifters made State proud by winning gold medals
Sunday, January 01, 2017
Email Story Feedback Print Story
Odisha power lifters made State proud by winning gold medals
Report by Pratap Pradhan, Bhubaneswar: Odisha powerlifters Samarendra Routray and Shakti Ranjan Barik made the State proud by winning gold medals in the Subrat Classic International Powerlifting Championship held at Jamsedpur from December 26 to 30.

Laban Routray and Sandhyarani Patra’s son Samarendra Routray bagged six individual gold medals in the 66kg category. He bagged three gold medals each in the junior and senior event by lifting 132 kg in bench-press, 225kg in deadlift and 165 kg in Squad.

While Odisha Police lifter Shakti Ranjan Barik grabbed gold in men 74 kg category by lifting 155 kg in bench-press, 250kg  deadlift and 217.5 kg in. Barik also won first runner up trophy in deadlift and a silver medal in the bench-press.  

Altogether 300 participants including 50 overseas lifters were take part in the meet. Overseas player from China, Afghanistan, Iran, Kazkisthan and Mongolia were participated.
Top Stories
Odisha power lifters made State proud by winning gold medals Odisha HC Chief Justice releases Book of Selected Speeches by Governor Dr. S.C. Jamir Odisha Police take Mahima Mishra on 4-day remand on Seaways GM murder case
More News
Image Gallery
More
Connect Us
Copyright © & owned by OMIS Private Limited. All rights reserved. Designed & Developed by OMIS Private Limited.
About Us
Media
Feedback
Disclaimer
Advertise with us
Contact us
Resources
Odisha
Profile
History
Language
Religion
Caste/Tribe
Odisha Tourism
Hot place
Beach
Temple
Wildlife
Lake
Heritage
Odisha Culture
Dance
Rural folk
art & Handicraft
Festival
Fair
Personality
Freedeom fighter
Poet
Novelist
Artist
Odisha Education
O.A.S Exam
University
Colleges
Management College
Medical Colleges
Engineering College
Connect Us
RSS
Mobile
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
Server hosted at Suryanandan.Net