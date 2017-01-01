Odisha power lifters made State proud by winning gold medals

Report by Pratap Pradhan, Bhubaneswar: Odisha powerlifters Samarendra Routray and Shakti Ranjan Barik made the State proud by winning gold medals in the Subrat Classic International Powerlifting Championship held at Jamsedpur from December 26 to 30.





Laban Routray and Sandhyarani Patra’s son Samarendra Routray bagged six individual gold medals in the 66kg category. He bagged three gold medals each in the junior and senior event by lifting 132 kg in bench-press, 225kg in deadlift and 165 kg in Squad.





While Odisha Police lifter Shakti Ranjan Barik grabbed gold in men 74 kg category by lifting 155 kg in bench-press, 250kg deadlift and 217.5 kg in. Barik also won first runner up trophy in deadlift and a silver medal in the bench-press.





Altogether 300 participants including 50 overseas lifters were take part in the meet. Overseas player from China, Afghanistan, Iran, Kazkisthan and Mongolia were participated.