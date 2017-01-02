Lets Pedal Expedition team of Konark International Cyclothon gets rousing reception in New Delhi

New Delhi: Lets Pedal Expedition team of Konark International Cyclothon gets rousing reception in New Delhi in glittering function held at the Seminar Hall Of IIT, Delhi after their arrival in National capital on New Year.

On this occasion Sportech (IIT Delhi) and CRESPAI organised mini cycling tour in the IIT Delhi campus. On this occasion Sportech (IIT Delhi) and CRESPAI felicitated 15 Green Ambassadors who are the members of Lets Pedal Expedition team.

The Lets Pedal Expedition finished its mission of 2,000 km from the temple city of Bhubaneswar which started on December 17,2016. To promote cycling for healthy life and greener India 15 cyclist has covered 1800 km from Konark to Delhi in 15 days.

The Cyclists Participated in 2nd Konark International Cyclothon and Pedalled 2000 KM From Odisha To New Delhi given a Public Felicitation at the Seminar Hall Of IIT, Delhi on Sunday 1st January 2017 Evening. The felicitation function will be followed by mesmerising musical performance of bollywood fame singer from Mumbai and well known as junior Kishore Kumar Sujeet .

“We have one planet and no other place available for the human race. Vehicular pollution and traffic congestion is a silent but largest killer of human health. Only cycling in our daily habbits and cycling to work place can be an effective and lasting solution,” said Sudhir Kumar Dash, Director, chief Co-ordinator of the Konark International Cyclothon. Mr Dash hails the support and participation of Media, Corporates, NGOS, Social Organisation, Civic bodies in this largest green initiative of the India.

Earlier on December 31 many Odia organisations, Environment organisations and civil society members welcome the Cyclists of 2nd Konark International Cyclothon led by Founder Of Roots Of Odisha Foundation, founder of KIC Sudhir Dash who pedalled Almost 2000 K M From Bhubaneswar To Delhi At Gate No-14 Of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium . These organisations members join the welcome ride with members Lets Pedal Expedition from Surajkund ground to Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.