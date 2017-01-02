Children's book 'Phule Phule Prajapati' by Jyostnarani Brahma released

Bhubaneswar: Leading literature organisation Chandrasekharpur Sahitya Sansad hold a special session to release an anthology of poems for children by Mrs Jyotsnarani Brahma at Bhubaneswar on the eve of the New Year 2017. The book contains 39 sweet, short and pleasant poems covering a wide range of things to enhance children’s life skills and creativity. While providing his review on the book noted children literature writer Dr Raj Kishore Padhy said that the book is a remarkable presentation covering various aspects of growth of children’s’ knowledge by Mrs Brahma and wished that would be appreciated by the child readers. This session was presided by Dr Digaraj Brahma an eminent educationist and researcher of the state.

Another book ‘Rejaru Rajani’ written by eminent writer Mr Basanta Majhi who is also the convenor of Chandrasekharpur Sahitya Sansad was also released on the occasion. Noted writer Mrs Dipti Das was felicitated for her contribution to children literature in the meeting. The meeting was inaugurated by Chief Guest Dr Hussen Rabi Gandhi and Dr Bharat Behera graced the occasion as another reviewer of the released books. Mr Krushna Chandra Suara extended the vote of thanks to the guests and participants.



