Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
<
Children's book 'Phule Phule Prajapati' by Jyostnarani Brahma released
Monday, January 02, 2017
Email Story Feedback Print Story
Children's book 'Phule Phule Prajapati' by Jyostnarani Brahma released
Bhubaneswar:  Leading literature organisation Chandrasekharpur Sahitya Sansad hold a special session to release an anthology of poems for children by Mrs Jyotsnarani Brahma at Bhubaneswar on the eve of the New Year 2017. The book contains 39 sweet, short and pleasant poems covering a wide range of things to enhance children’s life skills and creativity. While providing his review on the book noted children literature writer Dr Raj Kishore Padhy  said that the book is a remarkable presentation covering various aspects of growth of children’s’ knowledge by Mrs Brahma and wished that would be appreciated by the child readers. This session was presided by Dr Digaraj Brahma an eminent educationist and researcher of the state. 
Another book ‘Rejaru Rajani’ written by eminent writer Mr Basanta Majhi who is also the convenor of Chandrasekharpur Sahitya Sansad was also released on the occasion.  Noted writer Mrs Dipti Das was felicitated for her contribution to children literature in the meeting. The meeting was inaugurated by Chief Guest Dr Hussen Rabi Gandhi and Dr Bharat Behera graced the occasion as another reviewer of the released books. Mr Krushna Chandra Suara extended the vote of thanks to the guests and participants.

Top Stories
Children's book 'Phule Phule Prajapati' by Jyostnarani Brahma released Lets Pedal Expedition team of Konark International Cyclothon gets rousing reception in New Delhi Odisha power lifters made State proud by winning gold medals
More News
Image Gallery
More
Connect Us
Copyright © & owned by OMIS Private Limited. All rights reserved. Designed & Developed by OMIS Private Limited.
About Us
Media
Feedback
Disclaimer
Advertise with us
Contact us
Resources
Odisha
Profile
History
Language
Religion
Caste/Tribe
Odisha Tourism
Hot place
Beach
Temple
Wildlife
Lake
Heritage
Odisha Culture
Dance
Rural folk
art & Handicraft
Festival
Fair
Personality
Freedeom fighter
Poet
Novelist
Artist
Odisha Education
O.A.S Exam
University
Colleges
Management College
Medical Colleges
Engineering College
Connect Us
RSS
Mobile
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
Server hosted at Suryanandan.Net