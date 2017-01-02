India successfully test-fires Missile Agni-IV with striking range of 4,000 km from Odisha coast

Balasore: Missile Agni-IV with a striking range of 4,000 km test-fired from Kalam Island off Odisha coast at 11.50 am. the surface-to-surface missile was flight tested from launch complex-4 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Dr Abdul Kalam Island, formerly known as Wheeler Island, at about 11.55 hours, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) .





This was the 6th trial of the indigenously developed Agni-IV missile which met the mission objectives. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) developed the missile, which is 20 metres long and weighs 17 tonnes. Both its stages are powered by solid propellants.





Agni-IV had been launched five times earlier in 2011, 2012, twice in 2014 and once in 2015. All the five were missions were successful.