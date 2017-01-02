HDFC Bank to organize Digital Literacy Camps in 100 colleges in Odisha

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneshwar: HDFC Bank Ltd., to organize Digital Literacy Camps in 100 colleges in Odisha. As part of the initiative, HDFC bank to educate more than 15,000 college students in Odisha on the benefits of going cashless by conducting transactions through digital mode.





As part of this awareness initiative, HDFC Bank officials will demonstrate through a presentation the various transactions that can be easily, quickly, and safely conducted through NetBanking, Mobile Banking, USSD, PoS, and apps such as HDFC Bank’s Mobile app, UPI, and PayZapp. The awareness programme will also cover the best practices, tips, and tricks, to be followed while conducting transactions through the digital channels.





In the state of Odisha, HDFC Bank has Payment Gateway partnerships with over 25 government and educational institutions, where residentscan pay taxes, fees, utility bills, and donations, among other things using any debit and credit card. These include Odisha State Road Transport Corporation, Odisha Tourism Development Corporation,National Institute of Technology, Government ITI College, Shree Jagannath Temple Trust, Nandankanan Zoological Park, various Municipal Corporations, Schools, Universities, and Recreation Centres.





HDFC Bank is happy to reach out to college students in Odisha. College students are quick learners. If educated on how to transact using digital channels, they can adapt quickly and also teach several others, thus helping people of Odisha #GoDigital,” said Mr. Debashis Senapati, Zonal Head - Odisha, HDFC Bank.





HDFC Bank has a suite of products to help customers #GoDigital. Customers can use PayZapp, Mobile Banking app, NetBanking, Missed Call Mobile Recharge, and Phone Banking, among others. HDFC Bank’s Netbanking portal and official mobile app allow customers to perform over 205 and 85 different types of transactions, respectively. The Bank’s PayZapp is a complete payment solution that allows customers to top-up mobile phone, transfer money instantly, pay utility bills,buy grocery, movie tickets,and even big-ticket purchases such as foreign holidays.This is in addition tothe Bank’s ‘Missed Call Mobile Recharge’ offering, which allows customers and their family to recharge mobile by giving just a missed call.





Other digital offerings of HDFC Bank include instant personal loan at ATMs,10 seconds personal loan on netbanking, and 30 minute paperless auto loan using Biometric technology.